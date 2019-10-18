Olive Branch Baptist Church, 620 3rd St. NE, will host its second annual citywide choir ministry concert, “Bridging the Generations,” at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free and a love offering will be accepted.
“The Texas A&M College choir, about 60 strong, will perfor,” said Tristan Love, director of the OBBC Mass Choir. “Other music will be ‘oldies but goodies,’ gospel favorites from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and the 2000s.”
The public is invited.
