DETROIT — The City Council is hoping to find a way to allow ATVs to travel on city streets, currently not allowed by Texas Department of Transportation regulations.
“It’s something we’ve been looking into for a while, but we’re still looking for a way to allow it,” city secretary Tami Nix said.
Nix said TxDOT regulations and codes supersede city ordinances in cases like this, and city attorney Jim McLeroy is looking for a way to change the restriction.
“We certainly aren’t talking about allowing these vehicles on Highway 82 or anything like that,” she said.
“But I think that if I lived a mile away from a gas station, I wouldn’t want to load my ATV up into a trailer just to take it to refill its gas, and most people can get to gas stations and around town through back roads anyway.”
Mayor Kenny Snodgrass said this is something the city has been looking at for over a year, and that’s largely due to requests from residents.
Though there is no intention to allow ATVs to travel down highways, Nix hopes they will be allowed to cross the highway, and she said some city roads turn into county roads and farm to market roads.
No action was taken, and Nix said she hopes the council will have more information to move forward at its next meeting.
