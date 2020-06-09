With the school district officially transitioned into the summer break, Chisum ISD officials are focusing on closing out the current fiscal year and getting a plan in place for the next.
Superintendent Tommy Chalaire told trustees Monday that he’s working with the district’s finance staff, who remain “cautiously optimistic” with the upcoming budget.
With the current fiscal year approaching its end, the district is looking at upgrading some technology with funds from the current budget.
“We will have some budget amendments coming up dealing with technology. We are about to buy sixth-grade Chromebooks for 2021. It’s time to upgrade the technology we put in every teacher’s hands, so those laptops are going to be ordered or are in the process of being ordered,” Chalaire said.
unanimously approved the submitted Lamar County Appraisal District budget, which totals more than $1.08 million and will cost the district $212,329.74. Following the district’s merger with Roxton ISD, Chisum ISD pays the second highest percentage of the appraisal district’s budget. Financed by the 12 taxing entities it serves, the Lamar County Appraisal District’s services will cost Chisum ISD $212,329.74, or 19.57% of the total budget. Lamar County itself pays the largest percentage, 20.95%, or $227,267.51.
In other financial business, Chisum trustees ended Covid-19 premium pay for the district’s employees, making that end effective May 22. They also approved the addition of a paragraph detailing premium pay during disasters to the district’s compensation and benefits compensation plan. That will allow the district to more fluidly react to situations where premium pay may be needed because it takes school board action to make the move and this is equivalent to pre-approval, Chalaire said.
The paragraph states that nonexempt employees required to work during an emergency closing for a disaster “shall be paid at the rate of one and one-half times their regular rate of pay for all hours worked up to 40 hours per week. Overtime for time worked over 40 hours in a week shall be calculated and paid according to law.”
The addition was made with unanimous support. Trustee James Weemes was absent.
And Chisum High School’s football field may soon have a new press box, thanks to straight line winds that tore the roof off the current structure.
The storm responsible for the damage happened a few weeks ago, but it took time for an adjuster to visit the facility, Superintendent Tommy Chalaire told trustees Monday. Video shows the press box roof being peeled up and tossed out onto the field, where it damaged the turf, the superintendent said. The storm also damaged the girls dugout at the softball field and some pole vault structures that were outside, he said.
Trustee Matt Patterson mentioned there has been talk of upgrading the press box through the years, and he asked whether that’s an option.
“Now’s the time to do it,” Chalaire said, confirming the district will look at rebuilding the press box after a structural review.
The superintendent said he will be looking at getting the press box fixed before coming back to the board to finance new baseball and softball field fencing. The district put the project out to bid, and it received a bid just under $50,000 to complete the project with long-range project committed funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.