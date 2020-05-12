RENO — Reno City Council will be looking for someone to step up and serve on the council after recently receiving the resignation of former councilwoman Patricia Wood.
Wood tendered her resignation after moving outside Reno’s city limits, city attorney David Hamilton said. City secretary Tricia Smith could not be reached for comment as to when Wood submitted her resignation or her reasons for moving.
After weighing the options of either holding a special election or appointing a new councilor, the board ultimately agreed to appoint a new member.
“I don’t think an election is a good idea,” Councilman Joey McCarthy said. “I don’t even think we can hold one right now. Maybe in October or November, but that’d be five months without (a councilperson in that seat)... I’d like to see us get it filled instead of having an election.”
Councilors Stacy Nichols and Amanda Willows both voiced agreement with the position. Councilor Brandon Thomas was absent.
McCarthy said he knows someone willing to fill the vacancy, and encouraged other councilors to find people to nominate. The council will present its nominees, and Hamilton said they can talk to them and ask questions before making a decision on who to appoint.
“What happens is, you’ll have a bunch of people come in and say, ‘I want to be a part of this,’” Hamilton said. “Then somebody will make a nomination — not a motion, but a nomination — and then there’s discussion and if you want to invite people there, they can talk for a few minutes. And then the nominations are voted on.”
McCarthy asked whether talks with nominees could happen in executive session, but Hamilton said they had to be conducted in public, as councilors are not personnel.
Nichols expressed regret at seeing Wood go and wished her well.
“This council has done a lot of good, and I hate to see her go,” he said.
