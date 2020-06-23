After each board member and attendee pumped out some hand sanitizer and signed off that they hadn’t experienced any Covid-19 symptoms, the North Lamar ISD Board of Trustees meeting was called to order on Monday night. All board members were present to discuss the district’s budget, an insurance settlement agreement, protocols for extracurricular activities and a new bid for the company that handles the district’s copiers.
Director of Finance Melissa Darrow jumped right into the proposed balanced 2020-21 budget totaling $23,549,785, down about 3% from last year’s budget.
“I’m letting you know it will be a doable budget,” Darrow said. “We didn’t think (the 2019-20) one was, but it was. It’s just going to take everyone’s support.”
After discussing a budget increase for a new lawn service and the purchase of a tractor down the line, Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson was asked about whether teachers’ salaries would be increased. Some faculty did receive a $500 stipend last year but he said due to the budget they would not see a jump in the 2020-21 school year.
“Hopefully someday our finances will allow us to help them because they are a valuable part of our organization and we would like to reward them,” Watson said.
Watson also told the council that ESL staff would not receive a $750 stipend they got last year and then brought up a discrepancy between coaches’ salaries. He said that North Lamar basketball coaches were making about $1,000 more than coaches for other sports, so the money has been redistributed to make up the difference. Watson finished by informing the board that the three elementary school principals will each be receiving a pay increase. He said that at the rate they were being paid in the 2019-20 school year, they were making less than a classroom teacher each day.
“Our principals should never make less than a teacher per day,” Watson said. “There’s way too much responsibility for that.”
Martin opened up the floor for a public hearing, but no attendees commented, and the budget was passed unanimously.
Superintendent Kelli Stewart then brought up the issue of the district’s insurance, which used to be handled by the Texas Rural Education Association Risk Management Co-op, but has since been switched to a different provider following issues with claims. The Co-op owes North Lamar ISD more than $150,000 in unpaid claims following floods at Higgins Elementary and the district is hoping to get that paid back within three years, but Stewart said it may take up to four.
Following a unanimous decision to move a meeting originally scheduled for July 16 to July 20, Watson took to the floor again to discuss student extracurricular activities as well as verbiage in the student handbook, namely about disciplinary actions and Disciplinary Alternative Education Programs for students who have violated school policy or the law. Watson said that depending on the severity of a student’s wrongdoing, the school must either adhere to Texas state law if the offense is substantial enough, or administrators can determine whether the student can return to school or extracurricular activities.
However, Watson said that even if an offense occurs close to the end of the school year, that disciplinary actions should not roll over into the next year unless the student was specifically placed in a DAEP until then.
“I always like kids to have a fresh start,” he said.
The board also heard from Darrow about a bid for a new company, Function 4, to manage their copiers. Comparing the bids, board members said they did not see a pricing difference significant enough to warrant switching from their current provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.