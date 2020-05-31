When Deb and Cody Michael set foot in The Gym Paris Texas at 4625 Lamar Ave., the couple comes not only as owners but as gym members.
“We opened it with the perspective of being gym members, not just a business opportunity,” Deb said from the gym she opened with her husband in December 2019. She is there faithfully during the day while her husband takes care of other business ventures and then comes to work out.
Deb credits her time as a front desk girl at Anytime Fitness under the tutelage of Angela Carter with teaching her about operating a gym.
“It was a very happy and positive place to be, and I really enjoyed the atmosphere,” Deb said. “I began working out with weights and quickly became addicted. From there I began personal training, and I fell in love with the dynamics of the human body.”
Her new love led her to become a registered nurse, and now she combines both fields of expertise at The Gym, she said.
The gym owner brings a personal story with her.
“I struggled with bulimia from 2012 to 2017,” Deb said. “Even at my smallest weight, I was never satisfied with my body. Some days I would skip the gym because I was so upset about a weight fluctuation that I felt my goals were defeated. I had weight lifted for years and could never do a pull up and could barely finish a set of pushups. I was tired of battling my body and mind over the way I felt and how I thought I should look.”
In November 2018, Deb said she changed her mentality.
“I began centering my workout regimen on increasing my physical abilities instead of just focusing on my body aesthetic,” she said. “I started incorporating plyometrics, range of motion, grip strength, hip mobility and intentional movements in my routine. I became stronger than I had ever been and can do more physically now at 34 than I ever could at 24.”
Because she and her husband utilize the gym, Deb said she believes they relate to members.
“The gym is not just a place to exercise and build muscle, it is a place to burn off stress from the day without distraction,” she said. “It’s a place to exert yourself to release boredom and excess energy that can otherwise present as agitation. It is a place to completely break yourself down and rebuild who you are.”
The Gym Paris Texas is a 24-hour fitness facility equipped with punching bags, treadmills, ellipticals, weight room, weight machines, a large functional fitness area, indoor turf, Ski Ergs, Echo bikes and showers. A variety of small group classes and personal trainers are available to members as well as nonmembers for an additional fee.
Automatic renewal membership is $30 for singles, $40 for couples and $50 for families with month by month membership $10 higher. There are no contracts to sign.
