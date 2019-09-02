DURANT, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation Cultural Services Division is using modern technology to tell early tribal stories. Artifacts from the Choctaw Nation Capitol Museum in Tvshka Homma are now the first available online for viewing.
“Hina Hanta is the name of the project, which means The Bright Path in the Choctaw language,” said Jennifer Byram, Choctaw Nation historic preservation research assistant. Byram notes the team continues to develop the site for all generations of the Choctaw community and as a useful tool for those researching Choctaw art and history.
Choctaw Nation Cultural Services received a $42,202 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to purchase specialty software and cover technical support and grant-related expenses. This allowed staff to begin creating a central catalogue of the various historic collections of the Choctaw Nation.
“Putting them online makes them available to an even wider audience,” Byram said.
The website can be viewed at https://www.choctawnation.com/HinaHanta.
Collections from Wheelock Academy Historic Site, Chahta Nowvt Aya Cultural Center and the Chahta Imponna Database are included. Among types of artifacts displayed are basketry, games, dolls, weaponry and clothing.
