PATTONVILLE — Prairiland High School senior Ryan Dougherty walked away Wednesday with his second big win of the year in FFA Agriscience competition at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
He won champion in the Senior Power Structural and Technical Systems division and overall reserve grand champion of the Youth Agricultural Science Fair.
“I’m pretty excited,” Dougherty said. “My first year at the fair I was in the middle of the pack with my project, and last year I was reserve champion in my division. This year I bumped it up and got reserve overall.”
Dougherty now heads to Indianapolis, Indiana, on Oct. 28-Nov. 3, where he will compete at the 2019 National FFA Convention and Exposition to defend his 2018 national title after winning a second state title in July.
“I’m definitely looking forward to going back this year, hopefully to do a repeat,” Dougherty said. “This is the third extension of a project I started my freshman year to apply different sound reduction applications to T-post drivers.”
T-post drivers are used to drive metal fence posts into the ground with the resulting metal on metal contact producing a deafening high-pitched sound.
Dougherty’s grandfather’s loss of hearing, thought to be from years of loud noises on the farm, prompted the grandson to research T-post driver noise reduction.
He started the project by comparing three different type T-post drivers to see if one was quieter, and to see what high sound levels can do to hearing. Each year he extended his work to research different materials to reduce noise. He has reduced sound decibels significantly; but not to an acceptable range for the drivers to be used safely without sound protection, the researcher said. This year’s project includes a safety campaign to inform the younger generation of farmers of the dangers.
“Unfortunately, my grandad has not paid attention to my research and still does not use hearing protection,” Dougherty said in July. “He’s still out there making his hearing worse and worse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.