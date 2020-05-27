BONHAM — Fannin County’s disaster declaration is now in place through June 2 after action by the Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday.
Commissioners met by teleconference to handle the county’s business, which included adoption of Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest proclamations for reopening.
In addition to business reopenings, the county government will take steps to return to in-person meetings. The commissioners agreed to meet at City Hall for the upcoming Tuesday meeting, although they will maintain a teleconference connection for attendees.
“We still have to maintain the social distancing guidelines if we do go back to regular commissioners’ court,” said Commissioner Gary Whitlock, who led the meeting in the absence of County Judge Randy Moore.
Moore’s administrative assistant, Lisa Loiselle, addressed concerns of limiting in-person attendance, which included whether commissioners could request that attendees attend via teleconference.
“I spoke with Paul Miles at Texas Association of Legal Counsel, and we do have the right to enforce social distancing. So if somebody were to come in and there were too many people, we have the right to ask them to attend via teleconference, that we can not let any more in the building. So, that is our right to enforce social distancing guidelines,” Loiselle said.
The commissioners agreed to allow attendance on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendance is to be limited and socially distanced.
On July 17, the county will implement a direct deposit payroll system for all county employees. Nine employees still receive a paper check, Whitlock said.
“I just think it’s a good deal for the county. I think it’s a good deal for the employees. They get the money quicker actually, because they get that the night of, usually. I would like to see us not only do this, but I would like to see us go paperless on those check stubs. So we don’t have to issue them,” Whitlock said, sharing his vision for the future.
The Commissioners’ Court also tabled several agenda action items to allow Court Judge Randy Moore and Commissioner Jerry Magness to be present for the discussion. Among the items postponed included the disposal of government issued CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security) Act funds.
The commissioners mentioned that rain had taken its toll on bridges and roads, and several had been forced to close.
“I’ve got two bridges that are closed down: Tyrone 4130 and County Road 1020. I just ask everyone to bear with us. We will make it through all this. If y’all would, just be nice to your neighbor, be nice to the people you meet on the road, wave at them every now and then. Just keep your head up. We’ll get through all of this. Try to smile at everybody you see; let’s all be friendly and love one another,” Whitlock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.