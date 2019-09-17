Paris property owners will see a reduced tax rate this year to help balance increasing property values thanks to action taken Monday afternoon by City Council during a 10-minute meeting.
A quorum, or four councilors, were present to slash $568,335 from the proposed $24 million general revenue budget and cut the proposed tax rate 3 ½ cents, setting a tax rate of 51.608 cents per $100,000 valuation. Derrick Hughes, Billy Trenado and Clayton Pilgrim were absent.
“We have been able to lower the tax rate and produce a revenue-neutral budget for the first time since I have been on the council,” Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said after the meeting. “I am very pleased, and I hope the taxpayers are pleased as well.”
In presenting the reduced budget and tax rate, interim city manager Gene Anderson informed councilors they could only take action at the Monday meeting in order to have a lower budget in place for the start of the new fiscal year Oct. 1.
“We can’t increase any line items at this point because we would have to have another public hearing and would have to publish it in the paper, and then it would be 10 days before you could actually do it,” Anderson said.
At an earlier meeting, the mayor had suggested that once a reduced budget was in place, councilors might add back a penny or so to the tax rate for a designated project.
Councilor Linda Knox expressed concern about a $120,000 cut in the police department budget for a new phone system, and Councilor Renae Stone and Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal agreed. Otherwise, smaller cuts were spread throughout the budget.
“You can go back at a later date and amend the budget,” Anderson said.
Councilors discussed the possibility of taking money from the $10 million the city has in reserves to supplement revenues if the council sees a particular need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.