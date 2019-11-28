Families traveling outside of Texas for Thanksgiving might want to increase their fuel budget slightly as Thanksgiving gas prices are the highest they’ve been in five years.
According to analytics from GasBuddy.com, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.56, a penny higher than last year’s Thanksgiving average and 3 cents higher than the 2017 Thanksgiving average.
The statewide average is considerably lower than the national average at $2.25 per gallon, which is down nearly a nickel from last year’s holiday price. Locally, the story gets even better as the average cost is even lower at $2.16 per gallon across Lamar County, GasBuddy reports.
Although the national average is close to 2017 and 2018 levels, it’s significantly higher than the $2.16 per gallon it was in 2016 and the $2.05 a gallon cost in 2015, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan said.
“You saw a sharp jump in 2016 because that was the year (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) cut oil production, a move that has continued to impact prices to this day,” DeHaan said.
Travel organization AAA projects that roughly 3.8 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles by automobile to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, up roughly 2% from last year’s total. GasBuddy predicts that of those traveling long distances, roughly 65% will do so by car while 35% are using another mode of transportation.
Looking forward, DeHaan predicts a short-term rise in local and state prices as the price of oil production rises.
“The cost of oil is up 4 cents in Texas, more than much of the rest of the country,” DeHaan said.
However, DeHaan added, prices might start falling in coming weeks as a result of decreased travel. Prices usually start to rise again around mid-February, he said.
DeHaan also noted that trade negotiations between America and China, as well as the Dec. 5 OPEC meeting, could have ramifications that alter those predictions.
“There could be quite a bit of change out of this meeting, because if no deal is reached, we might see OPEC cut production, which could have a big impact on the market, so we’ll need to see what
happens there,” DeHaan said.
“Right now though, oil production in the U.S. is strong. We’re producing about 12.8 million barrels per day, which is a record high.”
