A tax service office closed earlier this year because of a controversial zoning issue will now reopen because of action taken Monday night by Paris City Council.
Lisa Short, who has operated an office at 3206 Bonham St. for the past 32 years, received approval of a second petition for a change in zoning at the location from a two-family dwelling district to an office district.
A petition submitted against the zoning change failed to contain the necessary number of signatures to require a supermajority (six votes); the request, however, received unanimous approval of the six members present at Monday’s meeting. Councilor Billy Trenado was absent due to illness
It was a petition submitted by Kim McCain containing the required number of neighborhood signatures that blocked approval at a June 24 meeting. At that meeting, Councilor Derrick Hughes recused himself, and Councilor Renae Stone and Trenado voted against approval, citing traffic concerns.
Stone publicly apologized to Short for her June 24 vote, saying she has since learned opposition in June was due to a neighborhood squabble rather than zoning issues. Harris joined in on the Monday night action.
McCain, who again spoke against the petition, received no other support while an entourage of neighborhood residents threw support in favor of Short and the petition.
Sherry Pritchett said the zoning request is consistent with the city’s master plan and urged council members “to do the right thing and approve this zoning request.” Jessica Hoffman spoke of “underlying issues” involving litigation and an “unfavorable outcome” for the plaintiffs in a case against the Shorts.
During council discussion, when Councilor Renae Stone asked for those in the audience in support of Stone’s petition to stand, about 20 people stood as opposed to two people who stood in opposition.
“Mrs. Short, I apologize publicly to you for the last vote (June 24),” Stone said. “I think this is more a personal thing and you have a lot of support with not a lot of support on the other side.”
In other action, the council approved by supermajority (six votes) a request by James O’Bryan for a change in zoning from a single family dwelling to a neighborhood service at 3150 Bonham St. across 32nd Street NW from the Short property.
A certified petition against the request prompted the super majority vote, which Council had delayed since July 22 due to the absence of Councilor Trenado.
However, after a public hearing and the polling of councilors during discussion, Mayor Steve Clifford called for a vote, which passed 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.