Over the past 67 years, the Paris Kiwanis Club has fed thousands upon thousands of people at its annual Pancake Days. Recently, the tradition was recognized by Kiwanis International and named one of the top 10 Kiwanis projects in the world.
Typically taking place in early March each year, Pancake Days provide the community with an opportunity to enjoy a warm, filling and affordable breakfast.
In 2019, more than 11,000 people took advantage of the tradition, helping the club raise over $100,000 to fund its many community programs.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it’s absolutely vital to helping us fund the projects we do throughout the year,” club president Denise Kornegay said.
In addition to being vital for the club, it’s also become an integral part of the community, Kornegay said.
“Each year there are people who come who went as kids and come back to Paris each year just for the Pancake Days,” she said. “It’s a family tradition for a lot of people and I think that’s incredibly special.”
For Kornegay, the best part is always seeing the children come in from the various local schools.
“They come in and get their plates of food,” she said. “I love seeing them come and take part in this each year. I was an educator for 34 years so they hold a special place in my heart.”
The money raised at the events then goes right back into the community, and is put to use funding a wide variety of projects.
Among the several programs the Pancake Days help fund are Key Clubs at Paris, North Lamar and Chisum ISDs; Builders Clubs at Paris Junior High School and Stone Middle School; a food box program for the elderly during the Christmas season; gifts for people in nursing homes; imagination libraries, which provide children under the age of five with a certain number of free books each year; and much more.
This year, the club decided to submit the fundraiser to Kiwanis International’s annual signature project competition, which looks to highlight some of the best projects by Kiwanis Clubs across the world.
“Each year, Kiwanis International recognizes signature projects — community service and fundraising projects,” Kornegay said. “We had never taken part in this competition before, but decided to this time.”
The club compiled an application with background information and stats about the Pancake Days, including how many people attend the events and how much money is raised, and sent it first to the district level, where it was judged against entries from Kiwanis Clubs throughout Texas and Oklahoma.
When judged against all the other signature projects throughout the two states, Paris’ Pancake Days were chosen as the top project.
“I didn’t expect it, exactly, but I knew we had as good a shot as anyone,” Kornegay said.
What happened next, however, was a surprise to Kornegay.
After winning the district competition, the application was sent of to Kiwanis International to be judged against projects from Kiwanis Clubs across the globe. And when Kiwanis International announced the top 10 signature projects in the world, Paris’ Pancake Days were among them.
“I was floored,” Kornegay said. “I wasn’t expecting that at all. To get top 10 in the whole organization blew me away.”
Kornegay praised everyone who helps put the event on, from her fellow Kiwanians, to other volunteers and more.
“It truly does take a village to put on something like this.”
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, which struck right around the time the club would typically host its breakfast fundraiser, this year has marked an unfortunate first for the tradition — in all the decades the Paris Kiwanis Club has been hosting Pancake Days, this was the first time the club had to reschedule the event.
“Luckily, it hasn’t hit us as hard as it could’ve,” Kornegay said. “Because everything’s been shut down, we haven’t been getting the same number of requests for donations and funds. But it definitely still hurts, because this is our biggest fundraiser of the year.”
Currently, the Kiwanis Club is looking to host the annual Pancake Days in the fall, though no date has been set in stone.
