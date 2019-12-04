Prairiland FFA Chapter placed several teams in recent Area VI Leadership Development Event competition with four third-place teams and two eighth-place teams.
“Even though our season is over, we are extremely proud of how hard these students worked this year, and are excited to start our spring contest practices,” FFA advisor Clara Price said.
Picking up third place plaques were Julianna Hamill in Greenhand Creed Speaking; Ethan Adams, Katelyn Cornmesser, Cadie Gray and Reese Bassano in Public Speaking; Ryan Dougherty, Gracie Harp, Emme Newman, Anthia Miller and Shaeffer Suttle, in Ag Advocacy; Keegan Forry, Sara Keisler and Emerson Penny in FFA Radio Broadcasting.
