A ransomware attack has brought havoc to the appellate courts in Texas, including the 6th Court of Criminal Appeals in Texarkana.
Damage by the attack prevents appellate court access to most information pertaining to pending cases and district and appellate attorneys from opinion rulings.
“We don’t know what the court is doing,” Rockwall attorney Jeffrey Shell said about the situation. Shell works in an advisory capacity with Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young in defending the state on criminal appeals from the county’s 6th District Court.
On Wednesday, through a temporary site on the Texas Judicial Branch website at txcourts.net, the Texarkana appellate court extended until June 30 the deadline for filing briefs except for appeals in parental-rights terminations, child protection cases and appeals from the transfer of a juvenile offender to criminal district court for prosecution.
First identified May 8, the information technology department of the Office of Court Administration determined the attack to be ransomware and immediately shut down the site for repair.
There is no indication that any sensitive information, including personal information, was compromised, according to a statement by David Slayton administrative director of the Office of Court Administration. Information stored on the cloud is being retrieved and the office is working with law enforcement and the Texas Department of Information Resources to investigate the breach. Slayton gave no estimate as to when service will be restored.
“OCA was able to catch the ransomware and limit its impact and will not pay any ransom,” Slayton said.
