BONHAM — In recognition of Texas Archeology Month, on Oct. 26, the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site will offer two free programs to the public.
The first, at Willow Wild Cemetery, 1220 W. 7th St. in Bonham, will begin at 10 a.m. at the gravesite of Sam Rayburn.
“‘A Walk Through History’ is a cemetery walking tour of prominent community members, associates and friends of Sam Rayburn, and his family interred at Willow Wild Cemetery,” said Kathy Lathen, educator/interpreter for the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site. “This program is made possible with generous support of the Fannin County Historical Commission.”
Later that afternoon, the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site will host a Texas Archeology Month Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. featuring a temporary exhibit of artifacts discovered in 1977 by Warren M. Lynn during an archeological investigation of the site.
“We will offer guided tours of the home and archeological themed activities for children,” Lathan said.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares. The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 30 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission.
For information, visit visitsamrayburnhouse.com.
