Eli Grose hung around a display manned by Game Warden Brian Callihan at Love Civic Center on Friday morning, seemingly absorbed by everything Callihan had to say about taxidermy and a career in the outdoors.
“I’ve always been interested in the outdoors, and all these mounted animals are something else,” the Chisum eighth-grade student said. “I just might be interested in becoming a taxidermist or even a game warden.”
More than 700 eighth-graders from seven area school districts converged at the civic center for the fifth annual Learning Endorsements and Professions Exposition.
With a focus on providing career information for junior high students before they enter high school, the summit featured more than 30 stations featuring careers ranging from banking to healthcare to veterinary medicine, cosmetology, engineering and more.
“We are here for the Expo so we can learn more about different career opportunities,” Paris Junior High student Santiago Torres said.
“Right now, I’m interested in EMS training and radiology.”
Maddison Newbery of Chisum expressed interest in cosmetology and in becoming an oncologist.
“I’ve always liked doing hair,” she said. “I could become a hairdresser to help pay my way through school to become an oncologist.”
Eighth-grade students are now asked to select one of five endorsements during the spring semester of their eighth grade year prior to beginning high school. Those endorsements include Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics; Business and Industry; Public Service; Arts and Humanities and Multidisciplinary.
The Friday event featured career opportunities within those endorsement areas, according to Northeast Texas Workforce Solutions special projects manager Bart Spivey.
“This is the largest turnout ever,” Spivey said, “and the kids seem to be enjoying themselves. We don’t expect them to make a career decision today, but we want them to start thinking about it.”
Friday’s event was presented by Northeast Texas Workforce Solutions and the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business and Industry. It was sponsored by Express Employment Professionals and CRPM Staffing Professionals, Inc., both of Paris.
