After narrowing down the list of candidates, the City of Paris is one step closer to hiring a new city manager.
The city has received 30 applications, interim city manager Gene Anderson said in an email Tuesday. Search firm Baker Tilly has weeded out 16 of those applications as “not the best qualified” based on the criteria given by City Council. The remaining 14 are under further review, Anderson said.
“I expect the 14 applicants will be narrowed down to four finalists, which will be interviewed by the council probably around the end of January,” Anderson said in his email.
Anderson was appointed interim manager upon the Aug. 19 resignation of former city manager John Godwin, who came under fire for his management style. The council selected Baker Tilly to manage the search on Sept. 30 after several firms gave earlier presentations.
Following individual interviews with Paris city councilors, the search firm printed a brochure, available for review on this story at www.theparis
news.com. Applications for the position were due Dec. 2.
The brochure featured input from councilors on important qualities the city’s next manager should possess.
“We gave what we thought are characteristics necessary for someone to be successful, and to be good for Paris,” Mayor Steve Clifford told The Paris
News previously.
“I think we all gave similar answers to questions asked of us.”
The city is looking for “an employee engagement and recognition champion” who is transparent, approachable, collaborative and “walks the talk,” according to the brochure. Councilors seek a manager whose experience includes infrastructure management; strategic planning; utilities coordination and oversight; budget administration; economic development; organizational branding; and community engagement skills.
Listed qualifications included a bachelor’s degree in public administration, engineering, business administration, finance or marketing, or a closely related field. The successful candidate is expected to have a minimum of five years related management experience.
A total rewards package included a base salary of the mid to high $100,000 range plus customary fringe benefits including health and life insurance, a retirement program, vehicle allowance and relocation assistance.
