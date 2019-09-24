Fire Chief Mike Vogel submitted his resignation notice Friday night, citing uncertainties about the future. He has been in the position for less than a year.
Vogel, who will be leaving in October, said former city manager John Godwin’s resignation changed his perspective on his position.
“There have been a lot of uncertainties, and I have to look after my family,” he said. “We’ve accomplished a lot in six months. (The department) is in good hands, they’ll keep moving forward.”
Assistant Fire Chief Thomas McMonigle will serve as interim chief, Vogel said. McMonigle served as interim fire chief from the September 2018 retirement of former fire chief Larry Wright until Vogel officially started on April 1. The city most likely will not hire a new fire chief until a new city manager is found, he said.
Interim city manager Gene Anderson said McMonigle will most likely serve as interim chief until a final decision is made.
“That would be my expectation, yes,” Anderson confirmed.
Vogel will be moving to Florida to be closer to his wife’s family, he said. He will take a new position as assistant chief for Alachua County Fire Department.
“My end goal has always been to end up in Florida, closer to my wife’s family,” he said. “I’ve made some good friends here, the firefighters are just incredible. It’s a close-knit fire department, and the citizens should be proud of these guys. They work their butts off. I’ll miss the guys here. Great group of guys.”
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford said Vogel was “a very wonderful person” and had the opportunity to work with him on revising building fire codes in the city, improving business safety.
“I’m really sorry to hear this. Even in the short time I knew him, I enjoyed working with him,” Clifford said. “I’m sad to see him go, but wish him the best.”
McMonigle also said the department was sad to see Vogel go.
“He’s been a positive influence on the department, we’ve gotten a lot done, and we wish him and his family the best,” McMonigle said.
