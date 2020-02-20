Long-time educator and community leader Joan Mathis graciously accepted the Lamar County United Way Leadership Award during a yearly report luncheon Wednesday at Paris Junior College.
“It is with deep gratitude and humility I accept this award,” Mathis said. “I accept it on behalf of each of you who have expressed words of encouragement, opened doors at the grocery store, helped me carry my bags, paid for my meals at a restaurant or remembered me with Christmas and birthday cards.
“I accept it on behalf of my family, my church family at St. Paul Baptist Church and all other churches; and the students I have taught since 1961 who now facilitate our safety, educational, medical and business needs.”
Mathis then recalled a reprimand she received from her mother for misbehaving.
“You will reap what you sow; and you will reap more than you sow.”
Receiving the leadership award proves her mother’s reprimand accurate, the honoree said.
“Because of my family and your generosity, I have received far more than I could ever have given,” Mathis concluded.
Longtime Paris Junior College English instructor and 1958 Paris Junior College graduate, Mathis has served the local community for decades. She has served on the board of directors of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Habitat for Humanity and the Paris Education Foundation. She is an active member of St. Paul Baptist Church, has volunteered with The Boys and Girls Club, and is a two-time president of Church Women United, among other leadership positions.
Professionally, she was a member of the Two Year College English Association and has served that group as an officer, board member and Southwest region chair and has spoken at numerous conferences. Mathis has also served as president of the Paris Junior College Faculty Association, on two Southern Association of Colleges and Schools committees, and several times as creative writing judge for the University Interscholastic League.
Mathis is the third recipient of the leadership award. Past recipients include Robert High and Derald Bulls.
