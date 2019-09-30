HUGO, Okla. — Heidi Silcox has joined the Choctaw County District Attorney’s office as its new assistant DA, embracing professional challenges and the opportunity to learn from others around her.
Silcox began working in Choctaw County in July. Her role includes the day-to-day operations of the office: deciding on charges, negotiating with defense attorneys, handling all hearings — from preliminary to applications to accelerate — and handling all jury and non-jury trials, she said.
Silcox praised her new team and said the transition into her role was made easy by those she has around her.
“It’s been wonderful. Mr. Matloff and his staff have made that transition smooth,” she said. “I’ve already had such great experience, and the other attorneys have been very supportive, very helpful, and have given me great direction.”
Silcox is an Ohio native. She attended Ohio State University, where she received a degree in English and a minor in philosophy. After deciding to pursue law school, she attended her father’s alma mater, Akron School of Law, and graduated in 2001. She married her husband, Mark, that same year and they moved to Georgia, where she practiced law as a prosecutor until 2006. Upon the couple’s move to Oklahoma, Silcox attended graduate school and earned a master’s degree, then a doctorate in English literature in 2017. But she’s been itching to get back into law for some time, she said.
“I’m so happy for the opportunity to do that, and I’m so grateful also to be working with Mr. Matloff, who has such drive and care for his district,” she said. “I want to learn as much as possible from him and his team. I am learning so much.”
Through her new position, Silcox is gaining experience in areas of law she had not practiced in before, such as juvenile deprivation matters, she said. While she worked with misdemeanors back in Georgia, felony prosecution is a new field for her.
“When I was working in Georgia, I did have a brief forray into felony prosecution — I did sit second chair on a murder case — but I’ve never practiced felony prosecution full time,” Silcox said. “So this is definitely a new experience for me.”
As for the future, Silcox sees herself staying in Choctaw County, she said. She loves her work and the staff she works with. As for her career goals, she wants to continue pushing herself and learning from others around her.
“I just want to become the best prosecutor I can be,” she said. “I don’t think you ever stop learning, and if you did, that would be a dangerous precedent.”
