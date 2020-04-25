A large and unique family dining adventure for Paris and the surrounding area is about $200,000 — and the end of the coronavirus virus pandemic— away from becoming a reality.
“We are out of money,” owner Richard Lee said about the opening of High Cotton Kitchen, 1260 Clarksville St.
Lee and his wife, Regina, purchased the former Paris Junior College alumni center and a couple of adjoining lots off 12th Street NE, and they have spent the past two years remodeling, furnishing the building and installing a high tech kitchen.
“It’s bad; I mean really bad, financially, for us right now,” Lee said. “We are needing investors of any size to help us finally get open. We need to raise a minimum of $200,000 — $70,000 to finish the last bit of construction, landscaping and parking lot striping, and $130,000 for operating capital.”
The Lees are offering investment opportunities with $10,000 or less yielding a 9% return payable in 12 months; from $1,000 to $30,000 at 10%; $30,001 to $50,000 at 11%; $30,001 to $60,000 at 12%; $60,001 to $74,999 at 13%; and $75,000 or above at 16%.
For those who want to show support for the restaurant, Dr. Kyle Jones has started a GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/high-cotton-kitchen-paris-texas
High Cotton Kitchen is expected to bring roughly 70 new jobs to Paris and will have a positive economic effect in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.