When Gov. Greg Abbott announced that restaurants in Texas could open at 25% capacity starting Friday, Tyler Tongson had a difficult decision to make. After only four months in business, he had to shut down his restaurant, Tyler’s Pizzeria, because of a statewide order intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But without money coming in and a Paycheck Protection Program loan running out, Tongson decided to seize the opportunity. He’ll reopen Tyler’s Pizzeria’s dining room to the public on Friday.
The family-friendly buffet and arcade, normally packed with locals, has been sitting empty for weeks, and Tongson said he’s ready to get back to business.
“The thing I’m looking forward to is hopefully people can get out of their houses a little bit and they can feel comfortable,” Tongson said. “And then we can see some smiling faces, and then when all this passes and we can get back to normal.”
The decision was difficult for Tongson as he weighed the financial consequences of staying closed, but he eventually came to the conclusion that opening would be the most viable option for his business. To ensure customers and workers feel safe, he announced enhanced safety protocols on Facebook, but noted his staff have always practiced a high degree of food safety measures, so the changes won’t be extreme for them.
“The reality of it is, there’s not a whole lot that we’re changing in here that we weren’t already doing before all this,” Tongson said. “I know other restaurants have been making adjustments but we’ve always had hand sanitizer available since the day we opened. The only real big change is that anyone who’s in the lobby area — cashiers, bussers, things of that nature — they will all be wearing face masks. But even before we closed we had a timer that every 20 minutes, everyone stops what they’re doing and washes their hands.”
Tongson said a key factor for him was that the mandatory closure of restaurants has been financially devastating for restaurant owners, himself included, and so the opportunity to reopen could be the lifeline he needs to stay afloat. While he was adamant that the safety of his staff and the Paris community is a top concern for him, he also wants people to understand that restaurant owners deserve the opportunity to operate their businesses that they’ve worked hard to establish and will work to do so safely.
“This is my life savings, I just pumped it in here. This is every dime I own. And I could lose it all,” Tongson said.
But Troy Scholl, owner of Scholl Brothers Bar-B-Que, made a different decision. Scholl made the tough choice to keep the dining room of his restaurant closed and stick with to-go orders, citing safety concerns for his staff and customers. He added that 25% capacity in his restaurant would only amount to about 22 people. Scholl said he’s in support of businesses that have reopened their dining areas, but since he’s still been able to serve a large volume of customers with only to-go orders, he felt comfortable sticking with his current system.
“Everybody’s had rough times during all this, and I think it’s great if you can open up and you feel good about it…” Scholl said. “But I just didn’t want to take the risk of any of my employees getting sick. If my 15 employees get sick, I don’t have a business.”
Scholl added his employees have been taking extra safety precautions, even going through about 7,000 gloves each week to maintain sanitary conditions. If he were to reopen his dining room, it would take extra employees to keep up the level of cleanliness he would want, he said.
“We want to see the safety and health of our employees and our customers to stay at the highest level,” Scholl said. “And with us constantly having to stay out (in the dining room) to keep the tables clean, to wipe the door handle when people walk in the door, to keep everything sanitized right behind those people, we decided that it wasn’t worth bringing them in.”
Scholl and Tongson said they’re both looking forward to a time when they can welcome back customers at full capacity, but until then, they’ll be keeping safety a top priority. Tongson will be regularly sanitizing all of his arcade machines, removing condiments from tables, moving tables in between customers and the buffet to keep a safe distance, and he will have employees serving buffet items in lieu of different customers sharing serving utensils. He said while the coronavirus pandemic has posed a multitude of challenges for his business, he’ll be doing everything he can to keep Tyler’s Pizzeria going.
“I opened this place because I love restaurants and I love Paris. And there’s nothing else I want to do,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.