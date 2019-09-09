DETROIT — Operating a slaughterhouse is a particularly messy venture, especially when it comes to the environment. That’s why the man building a 50,000-square-foot slaughterhouse has been working hand-in-hand with the government’s environmental protection agencies.
For the past five years, Calvin Burgess has worked to design and build the massive slaughterhouse, with a capacity of processing animals as large as buffalo and designed to process Blue Belgium cattle up to 2,200 pounds, along with a state-of-the-art fish farm in the Kiomatia area, The Detroit Weekly previously reported.
After reading the news of the planned slaughterhouse in Northwestern Red River County, Brad Newberry, who lives along the Red River, sent a list of concerns to Burgess and to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Environmental Protection Agency, The Paris News, and other organizations and individuals.
Responding to those concerns, Burgess told The Paris News those involved with getting the business built are following all safety guidelines and regulations.
“The EPA and TCEQ are fully involved in this process,” he said. “Most of the people he copied on his letter worked with us and helped with the design, so they know what’s going on with this; they didn’t need to get a letter to know about this.”
One of Newberry’s concerns is the possibility of waste running off into the nearby river. However, Ark-Tex Council of Governments environmental resources coordinator Paul Prange said there is a mandated buffer zone industries must keep between facilities and bodies of water, and Burgess said that buffer is being adhered to.
“We’re about 5,000 feet from the river,” he said. “No waste could get down there, even if there was going to be a high degree of waste.”
But because all parts of cattle will be used in his slaughterhouse, Burgess said there won’t be high amounts of waste.
“He’s talking about terrible things that aren’t really done anymore,” Burgess said. “Everything — bones, lungs, hooves, everything — it’s all being used. Hooves and horns can be used to make great fertilizer.”
Burgess said Newberry was misinformed about the size of the slaughterhouse, which was reported by The Detroit Weekly as being 500,000 square feet. Burgess said the building will be 50,000 square feet.
Work on the slaughterhouse has already begun, and Burgess said workers are currently installing the plant’s water system. Once completed, the slaughterhouse will be capable of holding 3,000 head of cattle at a time for the dry aging process. Approximately 200,000 head of cattle will be processed per year.
“I responded to Mr. Newberry, and invited him down to the site to give him a tour, but he hasn’t responded,” Burgess said.
Newberry did not respond to The Paris News’ repeated attempts at contact.
