EDITOR'S NOTE: Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing provided an update about the officer's status. It has been added to the story.
CLARKSVILLE — After a 911 call Thursday morning resulted in an officer-involved shooting, Clarksville officials have requested the investigative help of the Texas Rangers.
The shooting occurred on Business Highway 37, according to The Clarksville Times, during what the City of Clarksville said was a multi-jurisdictional response to the 911 call. The city declined to name anyone involved, did not state whether someone was injured or killed, and did not release details about what the 911 call was about.
“The City of Clarksville does not have any further information on this incident,” a city release states. “All questions will need to be deferred to the Texas Rangers office. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved.”
Phone calls to the Texas Rangers, City of Clarksville and Clarksville Police Department went unreturned by press time.
Officers involved in shootings while on duty are typically placed on administrative leave for a brief period of time. Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing said Friday afternoon the officer had been placed on leave.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in a month in Northeast Texas that the Texas Rangers have been called to investigate.
On Jan 24, two Paris police officers were placed on administrative leave after using deadly force against an “uncooperative” suspect, James Mathis III, who police say brandished knives against two officers conducting a traffic stop.
After an internal review, the officers resumed their duties Feb. 18. The police department has declined to release their identities, and the City of Paris is seeking an attorney general’s opinion in response to a public records request from The Paris News to obtain the dashcam and/or body camera footage of the incident.
