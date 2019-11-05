When Thelma Dangerfield returned home in 1993, she was shocked about the lack of documented African American history in Paris. Today, an entire section at the Lamar County Genealogy Library is dedicated to it.
For her efforts, Dangerfield recently received the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award from the Texas State Genealogical Society. She will be honored at a Nov. 12 meeting of the Lamar County Genealogy Society.
The historian and a now deceased friend began documenting the history of African American schools, churches and family history in general, and today she has more than 68,000 names in her database, which covers surrounding counties, according to Betsy Mills, president of the local genealogy society.
“She prints out her research by family lines, a collection which now covers an entire section of library shelves,” Mills said. “Thelma is an excellent researcher and assists many others who come to the library for her help.”
Dangerfield’s hours of volunteer service are documented by the local Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, in which she has contributed roughly 4,529 hours of service to the Lamar County Genealogical Society since 1999.
“This is equivalent to well over two years of full-time work,” project director Kelly Hamill stated in a letter of support for the state volunteer nomination. “According to the Points of Light Foundation’s valuation of volunteer time, this represents $113,603 worth of work Mrs. Dangerfield has added to Lamar County because of her volunteer service.”
In 2009, Dangerfield was recognized on a national level when she received the national President’s Volunteer Service Award, Hamill added.
In addition to her genealogy work, Dangerfield was instrumental in setting up the Black History Room at the Lamar County Historical Museum. She is active at Mt. Zion Methodist Church and is treasurer of the Paris Chapter NAACP.
The Lamar County Genealogy Library is at 1135 Bonham St. in the historical Santa Fe Depot. The library is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m., and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, the library is open the second and fourth Thursdays from 8 a.m. to p.m. as well as the second and fourth Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
