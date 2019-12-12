Last weekend, a handful of people got the opportunity to see one of Peter Jackson’s latest, most unique films, “They Shall Not Grow Old,” thanks to efforts by a local veteran, John Berquist. Most in the audience who saw it agreed more people need to see this film. Next week, they can.
“They Shall Not Grow Old (2018)” is a documentary focused on the experiences of British soldiers in World War I, produced and directed by Jackson (“The Lord of The Rings” trilogy), using modern technology to restore and remaster century-old film shot on location during the “war to end all wars.” The filmmaker used only footage shot from 1914 to 1918 and relied on the recorded oral reminiscences of scores of British WWI veterans and art produced at that time to tell the story.
“I first saw the trailer for this film on Facebook last year,” said Berquist, vice commander of Paris’ Post No. 3990-Veterans of Foreign Wars, “and set out to find where it might be playing. I found it was showing in Sherman, so my son and I drove over there to see it.”
Rotten Tomatoes, an online film review site that gets about 26 million visits a month globally, gave the film a 100% rating and an audience score of 91%, calling it “an impressive technical achievement with a walloping emotional impact (that) pays brilliant cinematic tribute to the sacrifice of a generation.”
Berquist was just as impressed with the film and told the other members of the Paris VFW post so and encouraged them to make the drive to Sherman to see it.
“Then I decided to call the local movie theater to ask about the possibility of showing it in Paris,” he said. “I talked to the general manager, Eric Heckel, at Movie 8 on a Friday and by Monday I got a call back saying they would arrange to have it played here. I was shocked and very pleased. It took one phone call and one request.”
In addition to its initial showing last Saturday, “They Shall Not Grow Old” is scheduled to show at Movies 8 Paris at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Berquist hopes the additional screenings will draw more people — film lovers and those with an interest in that period of history — to see the film.
Jackson was approached in 2015 by the British Imperial War Museum to craft a film to mark the centennial of the end of the First World War, with the stipulation that he use only the vast amount of footage and other source materials in their archives. An avid WWI collector and aficionado, whose own grandfather had served in the war, Jackson readily agreed and took a year to comb the museum’s archives before starting to work.
Since its release, the documentary, which The New Yorker magazine’s critic said “should be — must be — seen” — has garnered a number of nominations, including a Critic’s Choice best director/documentary award for Jackson and the Golden Reel Award from the Motion Picture Sound Editors, USA. Worldwide, the film has grossed close to $21 million.
“They Shall Not Grow Old” is rated R for language, some nudity and graphic images of the aftermath of war. It is in 3D, and the 100-year-old footage has been meticulously restored and reworked to make it appear almost modern, and has been colorized in places. Because it is a limited release screening, the ticket price is quite a bit higher than mainstream film releases, but the 99-minute running time is augmented with an introduction by Jackson as well as a behind-the-scenes featurette with details on how it was made.
“There’s not a lot of films out there about WWI,” he said. “I knew Peter Jackson’s reputation as a filmmaker and the subject matter as well as the effort he went to make this film was what drew me to it. In my opinion it is an outstanding piece of work.”
For a preview of the film, visit www.theyshallnotgrowold.movie. To buy tickets, visit tickets.fandango.com.
