Across the country, overcrowded emergency rooms are leading to long wait times for patients and burnout for physicians. Paris Regional Medical Center is not immune to this problem, though it isn’t felt as severely as in larger cities.
On average, Paris Regional Medical Center’s emergency room sees between 36,000 and 37,000 patients per year — or roughly 100 per day.
“The emergency department is difficult to plan and predict,” Paris Regional CEO Steve Hyde said. “You just never know how many ambulances will come… You can go at some times and there won’t be any ambulances there, and you can go another time and we’re pulled and stretched well beyond our capacity.”
There are usually two or three days per week, for a couple hours at a time, where Paris Regional’s emergency room hits capacity and becomes too crowded for the number of staff on hand, Hyde said. When this happens, nurses are called in from other departments to help relieve some of the pressure.
“We’ll call nurses down from other floors to help things run quicker and smoother,” he said. “That helps to offload some of the stress and helps get people seen and out of the emergency room.”
At a minimum, the ER is staffed with one physician and an advanced practice provider. On some days, an additional physician and advanced practice provider are on hand.
There are trends that help indicate when the emergency room is going to get busy, Hyde said. The rush of patients into the ER tends to be busiest on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and the busiest times are from 2 p.m. to midnight, he said.
“We know the busiest times of the day, and we know the busiest days of the week, so we try to organize our staffing so we have greater physician coverage during those busier times and busier days,” Hyde said.
When a patient first arrives in the emergency room, the severity of their need is determined by triage. Patients with serious and life threatening issues like gunshot wounds, heart attacks or strokes will always be seen right away. People with non-life threatening ailments who arrive during a busy period, such as flu-like symptoms or a broken arm, may wait to be seen, Hyde said.
“They’re always seen to get triaged and assessed in the first few minutes,” Hyde said. “But if they have a lower priority issue, they could wait one, two hours.”
Traffic into Paris Regional’s emergency room has been trending up. Over the last three years, the volume of patients has increased 10% to 15%, Hyde said. Some of that is due to the hospital’s designation last year as a level 3 trauma center, which Hyde said has led to more patients being transported to Paris Regional from elsewhere in the region.
“The traffic hasn’t picked up within the city (as a result of receiving the designation), but what it’s done is make us more of a regional destination,” he said. “For the small communities and small ambulance companies, when they know we have this quality designation, we’ll get more transfers in from Hugo, Idabel, Bonham, Sulphur Springs, stuff like that.”
Earning the distinction of a level 3 trauma center means the hospital has passed federal and state standards that allow it to treat major trauma like injuries from serious car crashes, head trauma, gunshot wounds and more, Hyde said.
While staffing plays a part in seeing patients quicker, Hyde said the periods of overflow are ultimately not a problem that can be fixed with a larger staff.
“When that happens, we’re at our physical capacity,” he said. “It’s not because there isn’t enough doctors, but there isn’t enough beds.”
Paris Regional will look to address this problem in the near future, and plans are in the works to add new beds to the emergency room. The additions are expected to take place over the course of several months, and Hyde said he hopes to see the project completed by late 2020.
“Sometimes, we’re at our capacity and we have to put a patient on a stretcher in the hallway because all of our rooms are filled,” Hyde said. “We’re going to be renovating and slightly expanding our emergency department, and it’s going to add a net four new beds to our system.”
Hyde noted that Paris Regional’s emergency room would likely be under even greater stress if not for the standalone ERs in Paris, such as Quality Care ER and SignatureCare Emergency Center, as they see patients who would otherwise arrive at Paris Regional’s ER. Representatives from both emergency centers declined to comment on how many people they served last year.
Emergency room overflow is much more pronounced in metropolitan and inner city hospitals, Hyde said.
“That’s where you really see the issue,” he said. “This is a national issue, and there are hospitals that see it to a much greater extent.”
Burnout is an issue common in the medical field, especially in emergency rooms across the country, and it’s exacerbated by the periods of overflow.
“It’s acutely felt in the emergency departments, I think, because it’s hard work and you see some very tough things,” the CEO said.
To address burnout, Hyde said the hospital looks at staffing models, and it tries to always have enough staff on hand to care for the average influx of people. The hospital also supports them with nurses and physicians from other wings when the traffic of patients gets to be too much.
“That helps with the potential of burnout because burnout is when it feels hopeless,” Hyde said. “By making it not just an emergency department issue, but a hospital issue… then we feel like we have support from management and other nurses and things like that.”
