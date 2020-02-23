CLARKSVILLE — School district trustees are continuing to work on a potential $10 million bond package to replace Cheatham Elementary School.
The board on Thursday approved an agreement with Live Oak Public Finance LLC and met with architects proposing designs for a new school, Superintendent Kermit Ward said.
The governmental advisory agreement with Live Oak, a company that specializes in advising clients in capital projects and debt management strategies, gives Clarksville ISD a partner through the entire bond process, Ward said.
“None of us in education — we’re not architects. We don’t design buildings. We don’t manage large funds of that degree and figure out how to acquire, how to actually distribute the funds and all that kind of stuff,” Ward said. “So what school districts usually do is they hire firms that can walk you through that process.”
Clarksville ISD will only pay Live Oak if voters approve the bond package, he added.
“If we conduct a bond and we lose, we haven’t lost anything. We don’t pay,” the superintendent said, adding the contract can be terminated at any time with a 30-day notice. “It actually will be a good thing if we actually owe them because that meant that we were successful in running a successful bond election.”
Cheatham Elementary has been a burden on Clarksville ISD for years, and it’s now at the point where school officials say it’s better to demolish it and build a new one. Among the school’s issues are asbestos, small classroom sizes, a lack of water fountains in the hallways, technological limitations and more, Ward said. To fix the asbestos problem alone would cost the district well over $800,000, he added. A heating system repair in January cost $16,000. There’s not an adequate number of bathrooms, and there’s no windows, he said.
“Our kids don’t have any source of natural light; there are no windows in those classrooms,” Ward said. “Lacking natural light really kind of affects the mood, the mood of the student and their eagerness to learn.”
Classrooms measure about 456 square feet, far shy of the standard recommendation of 750 to 850 square feet, the superintendent said.
Ward estimated it will cost $10 million to demolish the old elementary school and build a new one. To raise the necessary funds, there would need to be a tax increase of 20 to 25 cents per year per $100 valuation.
Voters shouldn’t expect to see the bond proposal on the May ballot, Ward said, because there’s not enough time to get relevant information out to the public and to take public feedback. He said the November general election or the May 2021 election would be more appropriate times.
“I know that seems like we’re being rushed; we just did a TRE. But my response to that is, our kids can’t wait and our kids shouldn’t wait,” Ward said. “What we’re trying to do is correct what should have been done years ago. Waiting only really adds to the price tag of that whole project.
“In 2010, I think the district went for a bond and I think it was $14.5 million, and it failed. But that $14.5 million would have built us new schools across the board from top to bottom and put them all in the same place.
“Because we’ve deferred that for 10 years … we’re going to spend $10 million and we’re only going to get one building out of that. There is a price with the ferry.”
The district’s tax rate if voters approve the bond will “put us in the middle of the pack,” Ward said, referencing neighboring school districts’ tax rates.
