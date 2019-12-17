Food insecurity takes many forms, from not knowing when you’ll be able to eat again to having to ration food. And for nearly a quarter of Lamar County residents, food insecurity of some kind is a daily reality.
In 2019, 23% of the county experienced food insecurity of some level, Downtown Food Pantry Executive Director Allan Hubbard said.
“This puts a tremendous strain on families, not knowing where their next meal is coming from or having to make a serving size for one person feed two or three people,” he said.
Lamar County experiences the highest rate of food insecurity among the 13 counties in the U.S. Department of Agriculture North Texas Region. In the region, Fannin County has the second-highest rate, at 20.9%. The region’s average is 18.9%.
“We’re in the same region as the Dallas metroplex, and I think what you see is that the further you get away from the metroplex, the higher the rate is,” Hubbard said. “You’ve got places like Denton and Ellis counties, where it’s lower. And then the further you get away from it, like us, Delta County and Hunt County, you see higher rates.”
Lamar County’s rate of food insecurity is higher than the state average. According to a study by Hunger Free America, 4,184,059 Texans, roughly 15% of the state’s population, couldn’t always afford enough food from 2016-18. In that same time, children faced an even higher rate of food insecurity, with nearly 20% of all children in Texas living in food insecure homes.
For families living in food insecurity, the Downtown Food Pantry is there to help. The Downtown Food Pantry provides healthy food to Lamar County residents. Every family in the county, regardless of income, can utilize the food pantry every other week, Hubbard said.
“There’s no minimum income requirement or anything like that,” he said. “The only stipulation is that they live here in Lamar County. So they’ll need to show an ID or piece of mail that proves their residency, but other than that, everyone is welcome.”
This year, the Downtown Food Pantry served more people and distributed more food than it ever has before, Hubbard said. So far this year, the food pantry gave out 2,600,845 pounds of food. In 2018, the food pantry gave out roughly 2.2 million pounds of food.
“We’ve already surpassed last year’s total by about 400,000, and we’re just one week into December,” Hubbard said.
Each week, roughly 700 families utilize the food pantry. As of last week, more than 4,300 Lamar County families, 12,534 total people, have been served by the food pantry.
Hubbard said he doesn’t think the increased traffic at the food pantry is an indicator that more people are living in food insecurity, though.
“I think the reason we’re seeing such an increase in people using the food pantry is that people are more aware of us and what we’re doing,” he said.
The food is provided to the Downtown Food Pantry by the North Texas Food Bank, which in turn gets its food from the nonprofit Feeding America. The North Texas Food Bank then distributes all the items it receives to the 13 counties in the North Texas Region.
When people use the food pantry, they receive a shopping list, which determines how many items they can receive based on the number of people in their household.
“So a household of one won’t be able to pick up as much food as a family of four,” Hubbard said.
For the food pantry to run smoothly, the nonprofit relies on a multitude of volunteers, and Hubbard said more volunteers are always welcome.
On Mondays and Wednesdays volunteers bag produce, and Hubbard said the volunteers will bag approximately 40,000 pounds of produce total over the course of those two days.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the food pantry opens to the public for distribution, and volunteers help customers find what they’re looking for, help put groceries in cars if necessary, keep the store clean and orderly.
“We’ll have people fill out a form if they want to keep coming, so they’ll need to come about 30 minutes before the normal opening time,” Hubbard said. “So that’s about 1 p.m. on Tuesdays or 8 a.m. on Thursdays.
“We run incredibly smoothly, and it’s due to our awesome volunteers,” Hubbard said. “They’re the lifeblood of this organization and without them we couldn’t do what we do.”
