The Enloe State Bank failure investigation is still ongoing, but the Office of the Inspector General recently released a memo outlining an initial review of the bank and what went wrong and plans for a deeper examination.
“We have determined that proceeding with an in-depth review of the loss is warranted given the extent of irregular loans and the extraordinarily high estimated loss rate ($27.6 million, or 75 percent),” the report states. “We plan to complete the in-depth review within 6 months.”
The bank was owned by Entex Bancshares, Inc., a shell company whose only holding was Enloe State Bank. The bank closed due to “insider abuse and fraud by former officers,” the state banking department determined. The Inspector General’s office said key checks and balances were overlooked.
“Based on our review of key FDIC documents, the bank’s board of directors failed to establish adequate corporate governance to monitor and control management’s activities, including those of a dominant bank president,” the inspector’s report states.
The majority shareholders for Entex were Emily Smith Martinez out of Frisco; Patrice Jennison out of Rowlett; the Charles L. Thatcher Jr. Family Living Trust, Charles L. Thatcher Jr as trustee and Patricia Smith Thatcher as trustee, all out of Portales, New Mexico; Anita Moody out of Cooper — Moody was also the bank president at the time of the failure; and Joe Turner out of Fort Worth. Martinez, Thatcher, Moody, Turner and Jennison also served on the bank’s board of directors, along with Donna King of Enloe, Jennie Swaim of Enloe and Johnny Patterson of Pattonville.
Traditionally, the bank received satisfactory management ratings. However, in 2018, the bank was downgraded from a composite 1 score, the highest available, to a 2, out of a possible 5. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which insures most banks nationwide, said their score came with some matters requiring board attention. The FDIC noted the bank did not comply with “established safety and soundness standards” in internal controls, management information systems and an internal audit.
“For instance, the board was expected to ensure that the external audit scheduled for 2018 be a full financial statement audit with an attestation of the bank’s internal routines and controls,” the FDIC wrote.
After the 2019 examination, the agency followed up with the bank to check if the bank had addressed the issues, noting that it had not, which escalated the agency’s involvement.
“Specifically in March 2019. The bank had not provided the FDIC Dallas Regional Office with an external audit report … or an IT audit report as required,” the FDIC report said.
On May 9, the Texas Department of Banking gave the agency a draft of the bank’s audit, which only showed a review of some internal controls and general ledger accounts, instead of a full financial statement.
Four weeks before the closure, on May 11, the fire department came to the bank to put out a suspicious paper fire, where it appeared some papers left on a table had been set aflame. The fire is noted in the Inspector General’s memorandum as suspicious because on May 13, the Texas Department of Banking was supposed to start a state-only examination of the bank.
Moody was removed from her position as bank president shortly before the bank closed.
The examination was pushed to May 16, this time with the FDIC joining in. The federal agency downgraded Enloe to a 5, calling it “critically undercapitalized” on May 24, and the bank closed just seven days later.
The estimated loss of the bank at the time of the failure on May 31 came to $27.6 million, the report shows, about 75% of the bank’s total assets. According to the Texas Department of Banking, the bank’s board of directors agreed to voluntarily close the bank and place it with the department for liquidation.
It was sold to Legend Bank out of Bowie. Legend Bank agreed to assume the insured deposits for a 0.51% premium and purchase approximately $5.2 million of the failed bank’s assets. The FDIC will retain the remaining assets for later disposition.
