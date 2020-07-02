Though the holiday won’t quite look the same as it did last year, fireworks will still light the night sky Friday on the eve of the Fourth of July.
Fireworks in Paris are planned for this weekend, set to go off after sunset behind Love Civic Center, and though a crowd won’t be gathered at Noyes Stadium for the festivities, families can come, park and watch the show.
The planned food trucks and vendors that were going to park in front of the civic center have been cancelled, according to Lamar County Chamber President Paul Allen.
The fireworks will start at dark. The municipal band will still play, starting at 8 p.m. on the radio station 106.9 FM.
And some other area events are planned, like the Bois d’Arc Fourth of July celebration from 9:30 to 10 p.m. in Eddie Moore Park in Commerce, though, like Paris, the celebration this year will only feature fireworks.
The Choctaw Casino and Resorts will have its fireworks display with a live DJ from 8 to 10 p.m. at Broken Bow, 1790 S. Park Dr., Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and fireworks that will be synchronized to music at the Durant location, 4216 Highway 69/75, Durant, Oklahoma.
Paris Harley-Davidson will also host its first First Friday Cruise In + Bike Night. The dealership took over the traditional summer classic car Cruise-In that took place downtown. The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at the dealership, 2875 NE Loop 286 in Paris. This time around, not only classic cars are invited, but trucks and motorcycles as well.
The dealership will provide free hot dogs and refreshments as well.
The annual Celebrate America Parade, typically held the morning after the fireworks, has been canceled, according to board members, citing the pandemic and being unable to guarantee people will stay socially distant during the parade.
Other events that have been canceled include the Garrett’s Bluff annual picnic and the Detroit Homecoming celebration for all alumni of Detroit ISD.
