There is now a petition available for those who want to show support against property valuation increases in Lamar County this year.
Kristin Rosson, a new homeowner and author of the petition, is concerned with how this year’s increase will affect people who have taken a financial hit by the economic downturn due to the coronavirus.
“I’ve seen quite a few people say they are angry about the tax increase. I’m just trying to help everyone. It just seems unfair, to already hurting property owners, to ask more from them during this pandemic,” Rosson said.
Gov. Greg Abbott in May asked local governments not to increase their property tax rates, which is one part of what determines what a homeowner’s property tax will be. The second part, the value of their home, is determined by the local appraisal district, and this year’s appraisals were set as of Jan. 1, two months before the U.S. took action to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Just before property appraisal notices were mailed to residents, Lamar County Chief Appraiser Jerry Patton discussed the issue in a May 31 guest commentary in The Paris News.
“According to the Comptroller’s Tax Assistance Division 2019 Property Value Study, the values in some areas of Lamar County were below the market value the state requires of appraisal districts to ensure that school districts do not lose state funding. This means we were below the market values as of Jan. 1, 2019. The Texas Property Tax Code requires that all property tax appraisals be set as of Jan. 1. The chief appraiser has no discretion regarding this directive,” he wrote.
The Paris News previously reported that Paris ISD’s $45 million budget will cost the district’s property owners $1.3398 per $100 valuation. “According to the district, the 2020 average taxable home value in Paris ISD is $56,542. At the 2020-21 tax rate, the property tax assessment on the average taxable home value would be $757.55, an increase of $76.26 over the current fiscal year assessment.”
But when coupled with what the appraisal district is valuing her home at, that’s too high an increase, Rosson said.
“My family bought our first house at the beginning of February 2019. Before then, I never realized how much they go up on homeowners each year. Between this year and the last, they have gone up on my appraisal by $123,000. The problem is my home would never sell for what they are appraising it at. I’ve seen this same statement from people that have signed the petition and others from various people on local news outlets and Facebook,” Rosson said.
She plans to protest her valuation as soon as she can, and once she reaches enough signatures, she’ll present her petition as well.
“The Paris Collective has already reached out to me, and we are trying to get a property tax lawyer involved as well,” Rosson said.
Rosson encourages anyone who wishes to help to sign the petition here. https://www.change.org/p/chief-appraiser-jerry-patton-tax-increases-in-lamar-county-texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.