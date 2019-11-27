COOPER — Thanks to a matching Texas Community Development Block Grant, the city will be able to afford a new fire engine, replacing an old one from 1992.
“It takes about a year (to build a fire truck),” Assistant Fire Chief Tanner Crutcher said, adding the department was currently going through specifications the city needs for the new truck.
At the October City Council meeting, officials approved an agreement for the grant to fund the new fire truck. The city put up $10,000 for the truck, and the grant will cover the rest of the expenses, which could come to $500,000, Crutcher said.
The grant money comes from the Department of Agriculture de-obligating funds for different fields and putting them to use elsewhere. The city found out about the grant through an email chain, Crutcher said. It requires them to get contracts and solicit bids for the equipment and the state will administer the grant.
“The 1992 engine the city currently owns … it will likely be taken out of service and sold,” he said, adding it all depended on what kind of shape it was in when the new truck arrives.
This is the second new truck in two years, with Cooper City Council teaming up with the emergency services district to purchase an engine in 2017.
The truck will belong to the city, which will pay for maintenance and upkeep, but is for the Cooper Volunteer Fire Department.
The new truck will have at least a 1,000 gallon water storage and a pump capacity high enough for the city to maintain its Insurance Services Organization rating, which is now at 4, he said. The last time the city had its rating scored was in 2013.
“Our goal was ISO 3, but obviously with a volunteer staff, that’s hard to do,” Crutcher said. “ISO 4 is a good rating, though.”
The city’s volunteer fire force is a staff of 25, he said, but actually sits at about 17 right now. It’s hard to keep volunteers, Crutcher said.
“That’s a statewide issue,” he said, adding the department tries to get younger people involved by sponsoring them through their training. “We can help them, and it helps us to have more people who are qualified.”
The trade-off gives the volunteers exposure into the mechanics of firefighting.
“It may make them want to do it more, or they may say it’s not for them,” Crutcher said, and if it is, sometimes they stay with the department as a volunteer and take a firefighter position at a larger city nearby.
For older volunteers, the department tries to give them training opportunities that help them with career advancement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.