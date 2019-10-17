Construction on the three Samson Solar Farms being built by Invenergy LLC in southeastern Lamar County is continuing on schedule, according to representatives for the company.
The construction on Samson I, II and III should be completed in 2022, Invenergy developer April Christensen said.
During the planning of the solar farms, the company slightly adjusted the boundaries of where the solar farms will lie, though Christensen said the geographic adjustments were not major.
“The more we know about the site, the finer we’ll be able to pinpoint what it will look like,” she said. “Things that we look at and make adjustments to accordingly include flood plains, where property lines are and other things of that nature.”
Christensen on Tuesday went before the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court and promised that any damage done to roads because of construction on the Samson solar farms would be repaired by Invenergy. She doesn’t foresee much damage occurring, but it’s a possibility, she said.
“When building wind farms, there’s always lots of damage to roads and they get torn up,” she said. “It’s not quite that way with solar farms. The transport of transformers could do some heavy damage, but there’s not many of those. Other than that, it’s just the normal wear and tear of having trucks drive down the road.”
Samson Solar Farm will be located on approximately 6,500 acres in the southeast part of the county, just north of Cunningham. It’s expected to produce 250 megawatts of energy.
Invenergy has a sister project — Delilah Solar Energy Center — in the works as well, to be located on roughly 3,000 acres in the southwest corner of Red River County. It’s expected to produce between 300 and 500 megawatts of energy.
“We’re excited things are progressing smoothly and we can’t wait for these solar farms to be up and running,” Christensen said. “We’re very thankful for how supportive the commissioners and all the local school districts have been through this.”
