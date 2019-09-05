RENO — Residents could see the same property tax rate in Fiscal Year 2019-20 as they did in the current fiscal year after Reno City Council action on Wednesday.
The proposed tax rate for FY 2019-20 is 0.4995 cents per $100 valuation, which Councilman Brandon Thomas said is the lowest in the county.
“I’m proud of the way we’ve been able to keep the taxes low,” Thomas said. “Everyone else is in the 50-cent range, and we’re in the 40s.”
The council also began planning the budget for the coming fiscal year, and it discussed several changes to the drafted budget. In revenues, the city is predicting to bring in $1,322,471, an increase of $43,257 in projected revenues in the current fiscal year. In expenditures, a big talking point among council members was the addition of an emergency coordinator, a position to be filled be Reno Fire Chief Chad Graves. Thomas recommended $15 an hour, amounting to roughly $12,000 per year.
“I think the county’s makes around $30,000 per year, so I think this is fair for a town like Reno,” Thomas said.
The emergency coordinator is responsible for creating policies and plans to be followed in the case of various disasters or emergencies, Police Chief Jeremy Massey told the council.
Councilman Stacey Nichols said he was unsure all the job entailed, adding he wants Graves to explain the duties of an emergency coordinator at
the next budget workshop.
“I’ll do it, but I’d just like for him to give a presentation (at the Sept. 9 meeting) so he can tell me what they do and how he works with the state and the county,” Nichols said. “If we’re spending the people’s money, we want to make sure we’re getting our money’s worth.”
Initially, the draft of the coming year’s budget listed the allotment for the Reno Volunteer Fire Department at $43,462, but with the addition of the emergency coordinator position and other slight adjustments, such as increasing vehicle maintenance from $1,500 to $2,500, the council arrived at an allotment of $58,262.
For the Reno Police Department, the council settled on a budget of $375,901, up slightly from the original proposal of $375,121 and up from the current year’s allotment of $359,434.
There was some discussion about the allotment for the police department’s fuel, since the city budgeted $20,000 but Massey said they rarely use more than $10,000.
Ultimately, though, they decided to keep the allotment for fuel at $20,000 because of the volatility of gas prices.
The city proposed $168,884 for administrative salaries, up roughly $4,000 from what was budgeted in the current fiscal year.
Mayor Bart Jetton recommended increasing the allotment for the Economic Development Committee to $4,000 from $2,000 it received this year.
“They say they can hardly do anything on $2,000,” Jetton said.
The council proposed an allotment of $48,000 for streets and drainage maintenance, up just $200 from the current fiscal year.
After making adjustments to the budget, the revenues surpassed expenditures by roughly $10,000, Thomas said. Jetton recommended putting the leftover funding into road repairs, and council members agreed.
City secretary Tricia Smith said the next public hearing on the budget will be Sept. 9 following the council’s regular monthly meeting. Then, the city will host a public hearing Sept. 23 in which the council can vote on the tax rate and budget.
