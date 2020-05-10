Two and a half months ago, Katy Seay welcomed the light of her life into the world. At only 7 pounds, 8 ounces, her son Forrest is her personal bundle of joy. Seay said Forrest was a precious surprise — her first Mother’s Day was an event she never thought she’d experience.
“We were not planning on having a kid, so it was kind of a surprise — an awesome surprise,” Seay said. “So Mother’s Day for me is a new thing and not something that I ever dreamt about.”
Seay’s first Mother’s Day is a milestone for her, but getting to it hasn’t been easy. Every new parent faces struggles, but Seay’s normal concerns were compounded by the growing Covid-19 pandemic. In the face of uncertainty, her top priority was keeping her new baby boy safe. Forrest was able to meet family and friends for the first two weeks of his life, but as infection numbers grew, Seay decided to keep him at home for his own safety, sheltering in the place where she knew he would be most shielded.
“I didn’t think I would have so much anxiety,” she said. “But about two and a half weeks after he was born, we stopped seeing people and nobody’s even touched him since then besides my husband and myself.”
Seay and her husband Charles were deeply concerned about Forrest’s safety because he hadn’t experienced the world enough to build up an immune system. It’s only been the past few days that Seay has started to take him out in public, but she said her anxiety is still there. She’s hoping that in the next few weeks and months, Covid-19 will level out and she’ll feel comfortable enough to let Forrest meet her friends, who are eagerly waiting to hold him and see his smiling face.
Cooped up inside for weeks due to Covid-19, Seay is eager for some semblance of normalcy, so she and her husband will be braving the big city for a night out in Dallas. Craving some good food, they’ll be going out for dinner to celebrate her first Mother’s Day.
“My favorite thing to do is eat good food, and I haven’t had any good food in like, three months,” she said, chuckling.
Seay isn’t only a new mother, but a business owner as well. She owns her own salon in downtown Paris and had to take a significant amount of time off both during and after her pregnancy. She credited her husband as a pillar of support as she became a mother, from being by her side throughout her pregnancy to braving her C-section next to her to taking care of Forrest so she could go back to work now that salons have opened up again.
“I really feel like (Charles) makes Mother’s Day even better because he’s such a supportive father,” she said. “I know how lucky I am. I really am. Because basically the only way I got to come to work today was because he took off work.”
In fact, her husband’s support was apparent from the moment Forrest entered the world. Seay elected to have a C-section, and so as she was laying on the operating table, Charles was the first to hold her baby. She said he couldn’t stop talking as soon as he picked up Forrest, gushing about how joyous he was.
“I wish somebody had recorded it because all of the positive things he said to (Forrest) were the sweetest things — like, ‘We’re gonna love you forever,’ and ‘You are the most amazing thing.’ And so the things that Forrest heard in the first 10 minutes of life were priceless,” she said.
As she celebrates her very first Mother’s Day this year, Seay is looking to the future she and Charles have planned with their baby boy. She envisions the three of them traveling the U.S. in a camper van and exposing Forrest to as many different cultures as they can. She wants to make him the most well rounded person he can be.
“I’m so excited to get to show him to the world,” Seay said. “My husband and I love to travel and we love new experiences, so we just really want to give him a really great world view before he leaves our little world.”
