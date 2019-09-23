Madilyn Hallford and Sierra Faulkner, two Lamar County childhood cancer survivors, greeted passersby with a smile and wave from their colorful tent in the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot Saturday. They set up a lemonade stand for their third annual fundraiser, selling lemonade and baked goods to raise funds for childhood cancer research.
The lemonade stand was a joint effort of Taryn and Jordan Hallford and Kaylee and Dakota Faulkner, the girls’ parents. Their goal was to raise $4,000, and this was their first year to directly send their funds from the girls to Children’s Health in Dallas, Taryn said.
“We are coming out here to help fund the research projects they have going on right now,” she said. “Before, we had always operated under Alex’s Lemonade Stand, which is a wonderful research-based organization, but we decided to, based on some common opinions from our donors, to keep all funds and take them directly from the girls locally to Children’s Health, so they’re a little more helping the local research teams.”
The girls raised $12,000 last year — raising $3,800 at their lemonade stand alone — through their fundraising efforts. They work on various fundraisers throughout the year, such as T-shirt sales and Dollars for Donuts at Aaron Parker Elementary School, Taryn said. With a variety of fundraising methods, the goal always remains the same: raise awareness and fund research, she said.
“A lot of people say ‘win the fight against cancer.’ Well, one thing we’ve come to realize is that there’s a lot of things you can do to win the fight,” Taryn said. “Like fundraise for families and support them, and that’s wonderful; any kind of awareness projects, anything to get people aware that, you know, ‘childhood cancer is out there, here’s the symptoms, go get your kids checked.’ But it’s really about winning the war against cancer for us, which is why we donate 100% of the proceeds to research.”
The girls were happy to participate in fundraising efforts Saturday, pouring cups of lemonade and chatting with customers. Sierra, 5, and Madi, 4, are known as the “Golden Girls.” They met in 2016 while being treated at the Children’s Hospital. Sierra was declared NED — no evidence of disease — in June, and Madi will celebrate one year off cancer treatment in October. Doctors will not declare them “cancer-free” until after five years, their parents noted.
While her cancer caused vision problems for Sierra, and treatment triggered problems such as Addison’s disease, hypothyroidism and growth hormone deficiency, she began homeschool kindergarten and receives services for visually impaired students, Kaylee said. Madi began pre-k and loves dance and gymnastics, despite sinus, adenoids and eustachian tube issues, Taryn said.
Funds raised Saturday will aid research at the Dallas medical center on topics such as clinical trials for childhood cancer; therapeutic trials for children with sickle cell disease, iron deficiency anemia and hemophilia; therapeutic studies of children with cancer and blood disease and studies investigating molecular and clinical factors influencing late effects in childhood cancer survivors, according to the hospital’s webpage.
