The indictment of a Powderly woman accused of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle in the deaths of two Powderly motorcyclists Sept. 2 is one of 24 indictments handed down by the November session of the Lamar County Grand Jury.
Amanda West, 40, faces two counts of second degree intoxicated manslaughter for the deaths of the Powderly couple. The two were traveling north on Highway 271 North when West failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign on FM 2648, causing the motorcycle they were riding to strike her car, ejecting both riders, DPS Sgt. Mark Tacket said in a Sept. 4 article in The Paris News. West was released from Lamar County Jail on bonds totalling $30,000.
Other November indictments include the following.
Samuel David Beshirs Jr., possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
Jesse Franklin Blanton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram as a habitual offender.
Zachary Lee Cole, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Eric DeWayne Dillard, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 4-200 grams as a repeat offender; evading arrest with previous conviction.
Marvin Lynn Fleming Jr., assault/impede breathing as a repeat offender with prior conviction; assault as a repeat offender with prior conviction; aggravated assault with a deadly weapton as a repeat offender; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Brittany Nicole Honsaker, unauthorized absence from community correctional facility.
James Reed Hufford, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Dawson Ray Huie, burglary of a habitation.
Christopher Lavon Lewis, burglary of a habitation as a repeat offender.
Daryl Ray Loftice, theft under $2,500 as a repeat offender with two prior convictions.
Juanita Lester McDowell, tampering with witness.
Jack Wesley Melton Jr. sexual assault as a repeat offender; assault/impeding breathing as a repeat offender.
Jimmy Louis Morgan, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Gabrielle Norris, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Jeffrey Michael Dale O’Neal, theft between $2,500-$30,000.
Joshua Roy Dean Price, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Jason Don Prunty, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
Larry Steve Roberts, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram; evading arrest with a prior conviction.
Lamesa Menyett Sims, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Johnny Dale Smith Jr. theft between $2,500-$30,000.
Mark Anthony Somers, assault as a repeat offender with prior conviction assault with a deadly weapon.
Ashley Lynn Stalnaker, assault of a peace officer.
Justin Blake Whitworth, burglary of a habitation.
