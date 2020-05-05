Despite many in the area needing help, Northeast Texas still found a way to give back.
Tuesday was East Texas Giving Day, and residents and businesses from Tyler to Paris to Texarkana found ways to donate, giving a total of over $2.1 million.
“East Texas residents stepped up in this unprecedented time of need,” said Kyle Penney, President of East Texas Communities Foundation, which hosted this year’s event. “Nonprofit organizations spent countless hours getting the word out about the needs facing our region, especially related to how they are responding to the pandemic. It’s a community effort we can all be proud of.”
In Lamar County, East Texas Giving Day raised $17,087, with the highest day-of amounts going to Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation, $7,664. The Northeast Texas Trail Coalition raised $4,506, United Way of Lamar County raised $1,518, Paris-Lamar County Habitat for Humanity got $1,136; CitySquare Paris reached $868; Texas Ramp Project reached 692; Texas Dream Center received $526; The Salvation Army Paris got $105; and Lighthouse for Christ Mission received $72.
“This year, many of the Lamar County nonprofits received match funds from community partners,” said Holly McFarlin, director of public relations for East Texas Communities Foundation. “Combined, the nonprofits have over $8,000 in matching funds available through the East Texas Giving Day website. All match amounts on the giving day website were dollar-for-dollar matches. Donors that gave any time before midnight on April 28th, to an organization with a match, had the opportunity to double their donation when processed through the giving day website.”
Nonprofits with a match in Lamar County included Paris Junior College Foundation and Texas Ramp Project. According to the Paris Junior College Facebook page, with matching awards, the college’s foundation received a total of $12,664.
For the United Way of Lamar County, the amount raised brings the group’s Covid-19 Crisis Fund to $30,018.29.
“Overall we have received funds from approximately 60 donors (this includes a $10,000 grant from a private foundation, a $2,600 gift from the Truist Foundation and a $5,000 donation from Lamar National Bank),” United Way director Jenny Wilson said. “The donations from individuals has ranged from $25 to $1,200. We are incredibly grateful to everyone that has given to the Crisis Fund, and as always are amazed by this community’s generosity.”
The United Way has given out almost $11,000 in assistance to those affected in Lamar County by the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
“This includes those who have been laid off, had a reduction in hours and/or have increased expenses due to kids being out of school. We have assisted with water bills, electric bills, rent, phone, internet and even some hotel stays (for those who would be otherwise homeless; we have a population that uses weekly hotel stays as their housing, but were unable to pay the hotel bill when they lost their jobs or had reduced hours),” Wilson said. “We also gave out a $5,000 grant from the Fund to the Lamar County Human Resources Council, which runs the Meals on Wheels program, since they have seen such an increase in clients and need.
“We’ve also been helping people over the phone with registering for unemployment benefits and for the economic impact payments.”
Full results for all of East Texas can be found on easttexasgivingday.org, and people can still donate to local charities if they missed out.
“People can help by giving to the Fund online on our website at www.lamarcountyuw.org or mailing in a donation to: PO Box 1, Paris, TX 75461,” Wilson said. “We are also posting volunteer opportunities on our Facebook page and hope to have some ‘virtual’ or ‘remote’ volunteer opportunities created soon. And we are also encouraging everyone to help our local economy by buying local.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.