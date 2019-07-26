Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that temporary, intermittent closures will occur along Highway 82 in late July and early August, weather permitting, from Country Club Road eastward to CR 2935.
The closures are part of the US 82 expansion from two lanes to four lanes in Fannin County. The contractor, Austin Bridge and Road Services LP, will begin intermittent closures the week of July 29 in order to set bridge beams at two locations.
Bridge beam work at Sloan Creek will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 5, with intermittent closure of Highway 82 throughout the day at this location.
Whenever possible, the contractor will utilize an adjacent haul road to minimize traffic disruptions on US 82, officials said. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes on these work days in order to avoid traffic delays.
Motorists who regularly travel this portion of US 82 in Fannin County are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones, especially while this construction is underway. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.