In a gesture of support for North Lamar High School colleague Kristi Hodgkiss, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, the faculty and staff purchased “We Are Unbreakable” T-shirts. Students and staff at China Springs High School in League City, Texas, also showed their support by buying shirts and sharing it on their UIL Academics Facebook page.
The post states, “Mrs. Hodgkiss is a legend in the world of speech and debate. Her skills as a coach are matched only by her friendly personality and willingness to lend help to anyone in need. China Spring’s policy debaters improve after every round that we face North Lamar’s teams, and we are thankful to have the privilege to compete against them.”
It goes on to say, “We proudly stand with our peers at North Lamar behind Kristi in her fight. Together, we are UNBREAKABLE!”
A total of $1,560 was raised in the campaign. Advanced graphic design students created the Unbreakable design.
Hodgkiss is highly recognized in UIL Speech and Debate. She has coached 20 state championships, two national semi-finalists (top 12) and is recognized by the National Speech and Debate Association as a Three Diamond Coach reflecting her excellence and longevity in the activity. In 2014, Hodgkiss received the National Speech, Debate and Theatre Teacher of the Year and was recognized in 2017 as the National Speech and Debate’s District Chair of the Year.
