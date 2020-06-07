There probably isn’t anyone who cares more about Lamar County businesses than Paul Allen. President of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Allen and his team have been working tirelessly for months to support local businesses through the Covid-19 crisis.
As business declined and some were forced to close, Allen started brainstorming creative ways he could help bring in much-needed money to keep local businesses afloat. First, he and some other Paris residents helped to create the “Lamar County Curbside Updates” Facebook page where local businesses could post about what kinds of services they were offering while their doors were closed. It now has more than 7,500 members. While Allen said he’s devoted to businesses that are members of the chamber, he decided to open up the group to all local businesses that wanted to participate, because everyone needed some help.
“We decided — we love our community, so we’re going to allow everybody,” Allen said. “So any restaurant was able to come in and post what they were doing, their hours of operation, how they were doing curbside, and some of them started delivering for the first time so we were proud of being able to provide that for our community and it provided for everyone not just the chamber (members).”
As the group grew, Allen decided he wanted to do even more for businesses that are members of the chamber, so he and his team came up with a campaign called “Pick Six” in an effort to help local chamber restaurants.
“We began to think about our chamber businesses,” Allen said. “Let’s do something else for them specifically since we’ve already done the curbside (Facebook page). So we came up with the idea of the chamber Pick Six.”
Since April 24, Allen and the chamber have been doing a raffle for $25 gift cards every two weeks for any local chamber business as a part of Pick Six. All participants have to do is go to six restaurants out of a list of 44 that are participating, take a photo of their receipts, and send them to paul@paristexas.com. Then one is randomly selected for the gift card. But the biggest prize comes on June 13, at the end of the last week of the event. Those who have submitted receipts throughout the entire event will be entered to win a whopping $300 gift card to a chamber business of their choice.
“That’s the big one. So all of the entries that we have will be in that $300 drawing,” Allen said.
However, despite high hopes for Pick Six, Allen said he’s been surprised that not very many Lamar County residents are participating. He’s received some entries, but there have been weeks where he’s only gotten a few.
“I’ve been very surprised that people have not taken advantage of it because I know they’re going out to eat, I know they’re going out to our chamber restaurants because I see it,” he said. “But they’re not sending in receipts.”
Allen said it might be because people aren’t seeing the chamber’s posts about Pick Six on Facebook. He said some posts get myriad likes and lots of attention, but others seem to fall flat. It can be tough to know how or why some posts get more exposure than others.
“We announce who the winners are, but Facebook is a strange character these days…” Allen said. “You can post something and nobody sees it.”
Allen’s efforts haven’t stopped with Pick Six. After he started it, he created another campaign, the “Red Hat Roundup,” an homage to the larger-than-life red cowboy hat perched atop Paris’ Eiffel Tower replica. He asked chamber businesses to donate a $25 gift card and 50 to 60 have joined. In order to win one, all a resident has to do is go to a participating business, take a photo of the Red Hat Roundup sign, and post it to the chamber’s Facebook page. Then, they’re entered in the raffle. The more businesses they go to, the more entries they get.
“(The Red Hat Roundup) gets you into those businesses where something may catch your eye and you may buy it…” Allen said. “We love our businesses, and we totally support our chamber businesses and (so we’re) doing anything we can to get people in there.”
One of the participating businesses is Magel’s Grill in Paris. Manager Tyler Russell said while he hasn’t heard much from customers about the Pick Six campaign, he’s appreciative of the work the chamber has done to support businesses like his.
“We haven’t gotten any feedback yet (about Pick Six), but it’s a good cause and a good thing for the community,” Russell said.
He added that Magel’s hasn’t stopped with the Pick Six campaign. They’re also participating in the Red Hat Roundup and have a sign posted in the restaurant for customers to take photos with if they want to participate.
“You just take a picture with it and post on the (chamber’s) Facebook page and then you’re entered (to win),” Russell said.
Despite already organizing multiple campaigns to stimulate local businesses, Allen said his work is far from over. He and the chamber have many more ideas coming down the pipeline in the coming months and are looking forward to continuing to support as many businesses and residents as they can.
“I don’t think you can ever do enough. That’s why we keep thinking ‘What can we do next?’ or ‘What else can we do?’”... Allen said. “We are built on people. And that’s what’s important is our people. The businesses are so important to our community, but more so are the people that are running those businesses. Those people are the ones that are so important because we want everybody to be successful.”
