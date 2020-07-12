The final day to vote in the primary runoff elections is Tuesday.
In Delta and Lamar Counties, two races in particular affect local positions. On the Republican ballots, the Lamar County Precinct 1 Commissioner race between Rick A. Ruthhart and Alan Skidmore will determine the seat, since there are no Democratic challengers.
The same can be said for the Delta County Sheriff’s race, and Republican runoff between Kevin Carter and Charla Singleton.
Early voting ended Friday for the races. On the Democratic runoff for both tickets is the seat for incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Mary “MJ” Hegar against Royce West, with the winner to face Cornyn in November.
At the state level, on the Democratic ballot is for the Railroad Commissioner spot, Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo versus Chrysta Castaneda, with the winner to go against Republican James Wright, who beat incumbent Ryan Sitton in the spring.
In Lamar County, all runoff voting will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave. In Delta County, voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at “your usual locations,” according to the Delta County Clerk’s office.
For more information, contact the Lamar County Elections office at 903-782-1116 or by emailing the elections administrator at tjohnson@co.lamar.tx.us. For Delta County, contact County Clerk Jane Johnson at 903-395-4400, extension 222, or at the courthouse at 200 W. Dallas Ave., Cooper, Texas.
