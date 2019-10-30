Chisum ISD is nearing completion on its new performing arts center, what Superintendent Tommy Chalaire called the “community focal point” of the district’s multimillion dollar bond package.
Crews are waiting for consistent good weather to finish laying asphalt, but the 578-seat center should be ready for use by second semester, Chalaire said at Monday’s school board meeting. The district is also considering placing a plaque engraved with all board members’ names inside the building.
The project’s completion follows that of the multi-purpose facility, which was finished last month. The projects were funded by a $26.94 million construction bond and completed by local subcontractors, fulfilling a goal to “keep money at home,” as Chalaire has previously said.
The district also passed its annual improvement plan with no major changes from last year. Goals from the plan include promoting parental involvement in all areas of school activities; addressing facility issues promptly to maintain a safe and clean learning environment; exceeding state and regional averages on state assessments; achieving a 95% attendance rate and reviewing academic transition plans to ensure all students have a four-year plan on file.
The district’s ACT results are also up over a five-year trend. Chisum’s composite score is 20.8, while the state average is 20.9, Chalaire reported. Numbers are above the state average in English, at the average in science and math and above average in reading, the superintendent said.
“To me, this ACT report for Chisum ISD is a direct reflection of the staff work that goes on outside every building, all across the district,” Chalaire said.
The district passed a handful of budget amendments, including payments for its turf field, a generator used by the marching band and tasers for two school police officers. The board also discussed guidelines for a new public testimony time in their meetings, which Chalaire said he is researching for specifics.
Chisum’s annual enrollment has also been finalized at 1,072 students, which board members credited to additional industry growth as well as the district’s merger with Roxton.
