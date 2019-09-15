COOPER -- From the shade of their awning, Mindy Hicks and Melissa Hughes said more listeners were on their way.
“It’s good music,” Hicks said. “It’s just now starting to pick up.”
The pair worked a vendors booth for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Service on Saturday afternoon at Cooper’s NETFest, which had a string of bands on the stage in the city’s downtown from noon until late evening. Vendors lined the area, selling everything from homemade crafts to homemade food.
The heat of the day kept people away, but after that peak temperature, more were starting to show up, said Elizabeth Echols, with the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, adding that all of the bands had done a good job.
“We’ve had some great music and some amazing artists performing,” she said, while the band High Water Gamble, out of Southeastern Oklahoma, played original music. “We try to have people perform that are out of this area.”
The Gamble band, she said, they were great. The drummer was also the lead singer.
“That drummer is a hardworking man,” she said.
The event featured a beer garden and several tree-lined areas near the pavilion where people had spread their blankets to listen to the music play.
