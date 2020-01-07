CHICOTA — Two people have been flown to the Metroplex for medical treatment following the explosion of a trailer home Tuesday.
The call, which reached local volunteer fire departments around 9:13 p.m., stated the home on CR 35460 had exploded and one person was trapped inside. Almost every first responder department in the county responded, and mutual aid was called from Paris EMS and Paris Fire Department for the entrapped person.
When first responders arrived, a woman was pinned inside the rubble and a man was outside the home, Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said. Fire departments worked to extract the woman, and EMS personnel treated the man’s injuries on scene. The people, who Blount described as middle-aged, were later flown out via two helicopters for treatment. While their injuries were significant, they were in stable condition, he said.
Area roads were blocked for roughly an hour as the helicopters landed and personnel worked the scene.
State authorities have been called for the case, including the state fire marshal and disaster coordinator, Blount said. An investigation will be conducted into the cause of the explosion, which is yet to be determined.
This story is developing, and more information will be provided when available.
