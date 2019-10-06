Everett Toyota of Paris finds itself under new ownership, and bearing a new name. The local dealership is now named Toyota of Paris.
The dealership was bought by RFJ Auto Partners, and the new owners officially assumed control on Oct. 1, said general manager Bobby Wells.
Wells said he is unsure why the previous owners — who owned the dealership since 2015 — decided to sell. However, he said customers can be assured that there won’t be any difference in the service they receive, and RFJ Auto Partners will keep all the current staff.
“They’re not getting rid of any staff or anything like that,” Wells said. “People will still see all the same, familiar faces and all the employees will continue providing the high level of service that people expect.”
RFJ Auto Partners, based out of Plano, owns 19 dealerships throughout the country, Wells said. Most are in the southern United States, but Wells said there are some in states further north, including Idaho and Washington.
One thing all of the company’s dealerships have in common, though, is that they’re in smaller-market cities, Wells said.
“Their focus isn’t on bigger cities and places like the Metroplex,” Wells said. “They’re interested in smaller communities like Paris.”
Toyota of Paris will also continue being actively involved in the community by supporting local events and organizations, Wells said.
“That was one of the biggest things that caught my eye and stood out,” he said. “They’re community driven, and we’ll continue being active in the community. That, and the fact that they aren’t getting rid of any staff, make me confident in the new owners moving forward.”
