BONHAM — Jannie Bellows wants Fannin County commissioners to use federal grant monies to replace old and outdated voting machines.
The Bonham resident approached the Commissioners’ Court during its Tuesday meeting to petition for the spending. She said she, like other voters, wants confidence her vote will count in the upcoming elections.
“Over the last few years, anyone who has worked the elections would understand this: the coming need that we have to replace these voting machines. Voters should be able to have confidence in the fact that their vote will be counted, just like how they cast it. I do not see how a voter can have confidence in the machines when I am asked to wait in line because they can’t be controlled. On voting day, I don’t have that kind of faith in the machines. They are well past their prime,” Bellows said.
She added the grant funds would not last long, and that the commissioners should act immediately to ensure that they have the money to pay for replacements.
“Replace these machines. Use the grant money before its gone, and it will be gone. That money is available, but like I say, it will soon be gone. Consider the fact that when you replace the machines, which eventually will happen, and when they are replaced, if you don’t have that grant, that’s money out of our pocket, and it’s gone. I believe these machines must be replaced,” she said.
Though each federal grant given to Fannin County for Covid-19 relief has different stipulations, the CARES Act is the largest fund. Any money not spent or not used directly for Covid-19 relief, safety equipment or precautions will be owed back to the federal government by the end of December. The commissioners are being careful to only spend the funds on efforts that are directly impacted by Covid-19.
The commissioners also extended Fannin County’s state of disaster and continuity of operations plan a week. Surrounded by rising case counts, County Judge Randy Moore is drawing heavily from Gov. Greg Abbott’s declarations and public addresses, warning against gathering in large groups or going without a mask.
“Things have kind of gone haywire in Texas. Numbers have gone up dramatically in some areas, and the governor has issued some orders to curtail or actually just try to make sure that larger meetings and such like that — it was 500, but he dropped it back to 100,” Moore said, laying down guidelines he wanted Fannin County to follow.
For any gathering less than 100 people, excluding places of worship, families should separate a minimum of 6 feet from other families. County residents should wash hands thoroughly or use hand sanitizers regularly. Those who are sick or running a temperature should not attend the event, and those who are 65 or older should consider not attending as well, he said.
“You should consider wearing a mask. Remember these are guidelines for your protection as well as your friends, your family and your neighbors,” Moore said.
Extensive discussion also revolved around various roadwork and bridge repairs. Each of the commissioner’s annual road reports were approved, and supplemental materials were provided for road repairs.
The commissioners re-voted and affirmed the change in zoning application for the Lake Trail Estates. The vote required a super majority of three-fourths of the court, which they received in a 3-1 vote.
