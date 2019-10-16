Paris Economic Development Corp. celebrated a state award, heard one of its directors talk about youth retention and received updates on American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. construction and other projects at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.
Paris received the 2019 Community Economic Development Award from the Texas Economic Development Council on Oct. 10 at its annual conference in San Antonio. Paris competed for the award with Balch Springs, Boerne/Kendall County, Colleyville, Little Elm and The Colony, all communities with a population from 20,000 to 50,000.
Other winners include Littlefield, Kilgore, Cedar Park, Allen and Lubbock.
The award recognizes exceptional contributions toward the economic vitality of communities and the state of Texas through creativity, leadership and partnership in the achievement of business retention, business recruitment and community improvement. Nominees were judged on five criteria: innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives and secondary benefits, according to a news release.
“It is an honor for the Texas Economic Development Council to recognize the good work this community has done,” executive director Michael Paris said after Tuesday’s meeting. “For the first time in a long time we are working together, making good things happen, and I think it makes the statement there is a lot of future possibilities in Paris as we continue to grow.”
During the meeting, director Marion Hamill shared how other cities across the nation retain youth after they graduate from high school and college as he shared information from a recent research conference in Washington, D.C.
Hamill noted internships at local businesses provide youth with a future tie to the community as well as participation in community service projects. Reporting about research from the University of Wisconsin, Hamill said students who participate in community service are 85% more likely to get a college degree and become successful.
In giving an update on American SpiralWeld, executive director Michael Paris shared the weight of one piece of machinery requires 120 piers placed 20 to 30 feet down.
“This piece of machinery is coming in from Europe, it’s nowhere else in the United States, so we are going to be a premier site for the type of work American is going to be doing,” he said.
The transfer of the former Superior Switchboard and Oliver Rubber property to American SpiralWeld should take place by the end of the month with the exception of a few acres of wetlands still waiting for U.S. Corps of Engineers approval.
Work on the rail spur along Center Street should begin within the next 30 to 45 days, at which time bids will be announced for the portion of the rail leading west into the industrial park from 19th Street, Paris said.
